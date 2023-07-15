Prince Louis attracts all the eye with his goofy reaction at military air show
Prince Louis always manages to steal all the attention with his cute expressions.
For a family day out, Prince William and Kate Middleton took their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to the International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military air show, at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England.
The photos and videos of the royals have come out from the event, and this time again, Kate and William's little Prince Louis has attracted all the eyes towards him. While all four royals were busy interacting with the staff and officers present there and were enthusiastically looking at the aircraft, Prince Louis seemed to be a little bored.
In one video, Louis is aboard a C-17 Globemaster III with his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and his father, William. While George, Charlotte, and William are interacting, Loius seems to be a little lost out, as we can see him yawning and walking out and in.
In one video shared by Sky News, Louis can be seen yelling after hearing the loud voice of the aircraft.
William and Kate got the school holidays off to a flying start by taking their children on a family day out to the world's largest military air show - but Prince Louis didn't seem impressed.— Sky News (@SkyNews) July 14, 2023
Watch more: https://t.co/8xyWy2d9Fw pic.twitter.com/dn36BtMjuT
Another picture shows Louis sitting in a military vehicle.
This is not the first time Louis' goofy face and funny activities have become the talk of the internet. At his Grandfather King Charles III's coronation, the Little Prince stole the show as he was seen shouting on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
During their visit, the family of the Prince and Princess of Wales looked elegant. For the public outing, the three kids looked adorable as they twinned in blue outfits.
George, who is second in line to the throne, looked grown-up in the blue shirt and matching pants. Charlotte was looking cute in a navy and white striped dress, while Louis was wearing a blue shirt with shorts. Charlotte and Louis were wearing matching sneakers.
