Prince Louis attracts all the eye with his goofy reaction at military air show

For a family day out, Prince William and Kate Middleton took their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to the International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military air show, at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England.

The photos and videos of the royals have come out from the event, and this time again, Kate and William's little Prince Louis has attracted all the eyes towards him. While all four royals were busy interacting with the staff and officers present there and were enthusiastically looking at the aircraft, Prince Louis seemed to be a little bored.

In one video, Louis is aboard a C-17 Globemaster III with his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and his father, William. While George, Charlotte, and William are interacting, Loius seems to be a little lost out, as we can see him yawning and walking out and in.