Pawsitive vibes! How furry friends help with stress and mental health | Stress Awareness Month

"Mental health is a complex issue that affects many people worldwide. While there are various treatment options available, recent studies have shown that pets can play a significant role in promoting positive mental health. The bond between humans and pets is unique and powerful, providing companionship, love, and a sense of purpose. The positive impact of pets on mental health is becoming increasingly recognised, with many individuals turning to pets for emotional support and stress relief. In this regard, pets are proving to be more than just loving companions; they are also valuable allies in the fight against mental health issues," said Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Shantanu Kalambi, Supertails.

Dr Kalambi further listed how spending time with your fur baby affects your mental health.

Reducing Stress: Interacting with pets can help reduce stress levels in humans. Pets can provide a sense of calm and relaxation. And, the very act of petting a furry animal helps release endorphins that are known to reduce stress.

Decreasing Anxiety and Depression: Pets can help decrease feelings of anxiety and depression by providing companionship and unconditional love. Studies have shown that interacting with pets can increase levels of dopamine and serotonin, both of which are neurotransmitters that regulate mood and feelings of happiness.

Increasing Socialisation: Owning a pet can also help increase socialization and reduce feelings of loneliness. Walking a dog or taking them to a pet-friendly park can help individuals meet other pet owners and start conversations.

Boosting Mood and Self-Esteem: The presence of a pet can boost mood and increase self-esteem. Caring for a pet can provide a sense of purpose and responsibility, and the bond between pet and owner can create feelings of love and happiness.

Improving Physical Health: Owning a pet can also have a positive impact on physical health, which can in turn benefit mental health. Walking a dog or playing with a pet can provide regular exercise, which can improve cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of obesity.