Kim Kardashian reveals her morning and nighttime skincare routines

When it comes to skincare and makeup, who better than Kim Kardashian to get some advice from? While developing her skincare line 'SKKN BY KIM', the diva spoke to several experts, tried several formulas and got immense knowledge about skincare that most of us might not have. After several tests and trials, she curated her morning and nighttime skincare routine that best suits her skin type and gives a lasting glow, while fixing major skin issues. And, in a recent interview, she shared all of her beauty secrets with her fans, who are as obsessed with skincare and beauty as her.

Speaking to a publication, she revealed that she has had psoriasis since she was 25 and to avoid flare-ups, she takes the best care of her skin from the inside out. Other than following her specially-curated skincare routines, she follows a healthy lifestyle and eats plant-based meals as much as possible.

Revealing her morning and nighttime routines in a conversation with Byrdie, Kim shared, "I use my Skkn by Kim nine-step system for my skincare routine. I really created it to be true to exactly what I use. There are small changes between my morning and nighttime skincare routines, for example, we have two Vitamin C products in the line, the Oil Drops ($95) and the Vitamin C8 Serum ($90). I prefer to use the Oil Drops during the day, as they’re developed with a highly stable, active form of Vitamin C, which evens out the complexion while giving the glow of a lifetime. I mix a pump in with our Face Cream ($85) for a really radiant look."

Kardashian continued, "I’ll use the Vitamin C8 Serum at night. It’s infused with 9% ethyl ascorbic acid, a water-soluble, stable vitamin C derivative known for its long-lasting results, and it's clinically proven to diminish the appearance of pigmentations, wrinkles, and fine lines. For my nighttime routine, I’ll also use the Face Cream, but mixed with our Night Oil ($95), which helps hydrate skin overnight, so I wake up with really supple, smooth skin."

When asked about the skincare step that she never misses or skips, the 42-year-old said, "I try to never really skip any parts of my skincare routine—it’s such an important part of my self-care routine—but cleansing my face is something I always make sure to do before applying the rest of my products."

The fashionista also shared the biggest regret she has about her skincare. Speaking candidly to the publication, the reality TV show star revealed that she wishes she would have started using toners early on in her 20s. For the most part of her younger days, she felt that toner was just water on the face that did little to nothing for her skin. But as she started exploring newer skincare products and lines, she discovered that toners can have fruit enzymes, AHAs and several other beauty elixirs that can do so much for the skin and its vitality.

Revealing the best skincare advice she's ever received, Kim said, "That skincare isn’t just for your face! I always go down to my chest. Another great piece of advice is that the best skincare routine is one you’ll actually do every day. While I find my nine-step skincare routine necessary, I know there are people who may think it is overwhelming."