7 times Kim Kardashian went risqué with her outfits

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 03:06 PM(IST)

Beauty and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian, who owns several brands like KKW Beauty, SKIMS and KKW Fragrance, never leaves a stone unturned when it comes to spicing up her social media followers’ feeds with her raunchy photos. The fashionista loves to flaunt her meticulously-curated looks on social media and get compliments for the same. To treat her Instafam which is 333 million strong, she makes sure that every detail of her OOTD is captured in the best possible light and that her fans get the best view. It's not new for the reality TV star to grab headlines for her OTT and risqué outfits. Be it on the red carpet, during shoots or on the runways, she is known to make heads turn with her dramatic yet chic attires. And, everyone loves to take style cues from her!

And, here are seven of her most risqué sartorial picks, which will certainly make your jaw drop!

Bodysuit with plunging neckline

For this noughties-inspired look, the diva opted for a sleeveless cut-out bodysuit by MAXIMILIAN. It featured a plunging V-neck and cut-outs near the hip area. She paired it with wide-leg, black denim pants that featured knee and thigh rips. To complete the look, she opted for pointed black heels.

Black ballgown with bold neckline

For her best friend Paris Hilton's wedding, Kim Kardashian wore a black Balenciaga ballgown, which featured an open cutout in the front and a long, billowing skirt. To accessorise, she opted for black boots, black hoop earrings and a sleek braided ponytail. Her makeup was all about dramatic smoky eyeliner that completed her monochromatic look.

Beachy look

Kim wore a revealing outfit as she posed for the lens alongside Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro in January this year. Her outfit featured a dangerously-high slit, which she styled with gladiator heels, a high ponytail and chunky jewellery.

Carmen Electra-inspired

The true blue fashionista channelled her inner Carmen Electra as she recreated her look from the 1998 MTV Movie Awards. Her backless gown looked striking on her hourglass figure and she kept the styling minimal to look identical to Electra.

Completely ripped jeans

Triggering 'completely ripped-up jean' trend, Kim posed in these denim pants worth $1,400 in April this year. The Ludovic de Saint Sernin creation exposed swaths of skin as it featured horizontal rips running from the crotch all the way down to the heels.

Stunning silver

During Milan Fashion Week this year, the diva collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana and delivered this gorgeous look. The dazzling silver sequin gown featured a lace-up front and it had cut-outs all the way from top to bottom on both sides of the dress. The risque outfit was styled with a matching micro-crystal bag and silver necklaces. 

Sheer gown for birthday

The reality TV star wore this see-through gown for her 42nd birthday. The long, sheer lace strapless dress was complemented by her black lingerie and blonde hair.

