Jennifer Lopez dresses up as Disney princess ahead of New Year's Eve performance

Serving us looks since forever, popstar Jennifer Lopez is now here to make you envious of her Disney princess avatar as she took over Times Square in New York to film ahead of her performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Looking like Cinderella herself, the 51-year-old star strapped down in an icy blue gown by Balmain with beautiful detailing on the bodice with makeup and hair in place (like always). She was followed by photographers as she shot ahead of her New Year’s Eve performance.

Jennifer Lopez took breaks between shots and layered up as it’s freezing right now in New York. She was seen sporting a Balmain jacket that accentuated her look with shiny boots.

Jennifer Lopez has been in New York since the weekend to perfect her headlining act. The Time Square event will also feature performances from Billy Porter, Cindy Lauper, Jimmie Allen, Machine Gun Kelly, Andra Day and Gloria Gaynor, among others. Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly and Saweetie will perform from the West Coast broadcast.

