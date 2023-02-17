Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get matching tattoos for Valentine's Day: Commitment is sexy

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a married couple this year. To mark the special day, the couple got matching tattoos with their initials. Lopez, who is active on social media, shared a glimpse of the celebration and even gave a sneak peek into their tattoos. “Commitment Happy Valentine’s Day my love #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow,” she wrote alongside the pictures.

While Jennifer opted for an infinity sign, Affleck went for an arrow tattoo with both their initials. The other photos showcased the couple cozying up next to each other in their home and one on a yacht. While the recent photos indicate holy matrimony, the couple had sparked rumours of discord recently due to a viral clip featuring them at the Grammys.

The clip had a visibly bored Affleck whispering something to his wife who reacted slightly agitatedly, asking him to straighten up and look more involved in the ceremony. Seconds later the couple realised they are on camera and Lopez tried to subdue the moment with a tense smile.



Sources close to the couple and even Affleck later cleared that the couple was not arguing in the clip as it seemed to have suggested. Affleck was simply tired to due to his busy schedule.



Lopez has a studio album scheduled to be released this year, This Is Me Now, a continuation of her 2022 album This Is Me.. Then. Both the albums are dedicated to her love life with Ben Affleck which started in 2002 with them getting engaged as well.