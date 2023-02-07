Watch: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's heated discussion at Grammys caught on camera, video goes viral 

Caught on camera! Fans can't enough of a viral clip where Jennifer Lopez asks a bored Ben Affleck to sit up straight during the Grammy Awards that took place on Sunday. The couple was not aware that the camera was rolling as the host of the ceremony Trevor Noah sat right next to them to present to announce the next set of presenters. In the now viral clip, JLo can be seen snapping at her husband before the two realize that they are on camera.



Lopez and Affleck, who frequently looks strained and angry when in public, were seen exchanging tense words during the ceremony, right as host Trevor Noah sat down next to them.



While their conversation is not audible, JLo seemed to have told her husband to look more interested in the ceremony. The somewhat tense exchange on Sunday took place when Affleck whispered something in his wife's ear, which made JLo jerk away and snap at him in response.



Seconds later, Affleck frowns a bit, straightens up, and sits up straight on the chair before the two realise they have been caught on camera. Lopez tries to cover up the moment with a half smile while Affleck gives a blank expression.



"Okay I kinda feel bad for Ben Affleck, I can’t lie," wrote a Twitter user as he shared the clip. Comments were flooded with snarky, funny responses.