Watch: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's heated discussion at Grammys caught on camera, video goes viral
Story highlights
A heated exchange of words between newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at Grammy Awards 2023 was caught on camera. The video has gone viral ever since.
A heated exchange of words between newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at Grammy Awards 2023 was caught on camera. The video has gone viral ever since.
Caught on camera! Fans can't enough of a viral clip where Jennifer Lopez asks a bored Ben Affleck to sit up straight during the Grammy Awards that took place on Sunday. The couple was not aware that the camera was rolling as the host of the ceremony Trevor Noah sat right next to them to present to announce the next set of presenters. In the now viral clip, JLo can be seen snapping at her husband before the two realize that they are on camera.
Lopez and Affleck, who frequently looks strained and angry when in public, were seen exchanging tense words during the ceremony, right as host Trevor Noah sat down next to them.
While their conversation is not audible, JLo seemed to have told her husband to look more interested in the ceremony. The somewhat tense exchange on Sunday took place when Affleck whispered something in his wife's ear, which made JLo jerk away and snap at him in response.
Seconds later, Affleck frowns a bit, straightens up, and sits up straight on the chair before the two realise they have been caught on camera. Lopez tries to cover up the moment with a half smile while Affleck gives a blank expression.
"Okay I kinda feel bad for Ben Affleck, I can’t lie," wrote a Twitter user as he shared the clip. Comments were flooded with snarky, funny responses.
Okay I kinda feel bad for Ben Affleck, I can’t lie pic.twitter.com/OWWiErOkdC— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 6, 2023
Being a celebrity must be hard, people will pick you apart for no damn reason. https://t.co/XhaoUHIAVb— Dami (@onosowobo) February 7, 2023
I am Jennifer https://t.co/UEFGGHKewY— Keegan Presley Parker (@azalea_rap) February 7, 2023
but what if she hit him cuz Ben called Trevor Noah a porch monkey https://t.co/sAPwnJx1Js— DS🫡 (@DweezySamuels1) February 7, 2023
JLO and Ben are giving divorce.— Jasmin ᵕ̈ (@kfinew) February 7, 2023
Jennifer will have Ben— Cheryl Henry (@cherealstars1) February 7, 2023
Renewing his Vows
any day now....
Batman deserves better pic.twitter.com/mSQ60cQjWd— MCU Movie Reviews (@ProgressWestAZ) February 7, 2023
I feel like he was telling her he was hungry and wanted to grab the food in front of them but she said “no you had Dunkin’ Donuts today so you can’t eat for the rest of the day”— Jessica Hernandez, Ph.D. (@doctora_nature) February 7, 2023
Lmao 😂
While the heated discussion was caught on camera, on social media Lopez stated that she had the best time at the Grammys with her husband, Ben Affleck. Grammy Awards 2023: Full List of Winners
Jennifer was not nominated at this year's Grammys which saw Harry Styles take home the Album of The Year award and Beyonce creating history as the most decorated artist at Grammys.