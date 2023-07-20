Interview | From a homemaker to draping Deepika & Gigi's saree: The inspiring story of Dolly Jain

Dolly Jain needs no introduction; she’s not an entrepreneur but a 'drapeneur'. Dolly is one of the best examples of how passion can be turned into a successful profession. Jain became a known face for her unique talent—the way she styled, draped, and made the saree a hassle-free experience after her tutorial videos on social media made her popular with a generation which is not adept at wearing the Indian garment as such. Dolly is now the go-to person for Indian stars' when it comes to wearing or draping a saree. In her decades-long career, she has draped some of the biggest celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Kiara Advani.

During her exclusive chat with WION, Dolly talked about her eternal love for the saree, how she thought of making her talent a profession, and her first celebrity client among other things.

Here are the experts from the chat:

Q: Turning a passion into a profession needs a lot of dedication and determination, and you have proved this. Anything you want to say on the initial days of your career?

Dolly: According to me, every human being has the ability to turn their passion into a profession. It is just that we look down upon our own thoughts and our own passion. And we feel that are we mad doing it? Will I be able to make it big? Will I be able to make some money out of it? Is it a time pass? Or is it worth spending so much time, energy and years on it? So, I think, I was very determined. Determined in the sense that I was ready to invest a certain amount of years into this, and I thought if I was going to put that into my passion, which actually turned into a profession by just putting in that effort. Also, anyone who will put effort into their passion would be successful.

Q: Earlier this year, you draped Gigi Hadid. How did that happen? How was your experience with her?

Dolly: Draping Gigi Hadid was something I would say was a dream come true. I have always seen her in other outfits other than a saree. And she has worn Indian attire, an Indian saree, for the very first time, and that too I got an opportunity to drape. I can't express in words how I felt when I got the offer. I was numb. I was so cold. I didn't know how to react. But, to be very true to you, she was the sweetest and most humble celebrity that I have ever come across

She was so easy to work with, and she was so excited, and I could see the excitement in her eyes. And, she actually mentioned, 'Oh my god, it was a dream to wear a saree, it's so beautiful and so comfortable.' And draping a Hollywood star, a supermodel like her, has definitely added another feather to my hat, which I'm definitely very proud of.

Q: From hating to falling in love with saree: How did this transformation happen?

Dolly: Yes, at one point I hated wearing a saree because I was married in a family where I only had to wear a saree, and it used to take 45 torturous minutes every single morning. And, I used to just feel that if my mother-in-law would let me wear kurta, it would have been so easy. But it never happened as my mother-in-law was strict and rigid. I spent the whole day wearing the saree. But eventually, as days passed by, my mother-in-law saw other daughter-in-laws wearing other garments other than a saree. So she also allowed me to wear it. But by the time she did, I had already fallen in love with the saree. So, this is how it is - a blessing in disguise. If you just take it positively there is nothing bad, everything happens for a reason. Me getting married to an orthodox Marwari family where only saree was allowed. It was for a reason, I suppose.

Q: In your decades-long career, you have draped so many celebrities. Do you remember the first celebrity for whom you draped the saree, please share your experience?

Dolly: I have literally lost count of the celebrities whom I have draped, but every person has been very special to me. But the first one I draped—how can I ever forget—was Sridevi Ji. She’s no more with us, but I remember our meeting vividly. It’s a memory that can never be deleted from my head. And I have shared it with so many people that I think that it Is going to live forever now, whether I’m there or not.

Q: You have become a go-to person for Indian stars when it comes to draping the saree on their wedding day. As far as we know, stars are very particular about their looks and style. So, are there any big demands from their side, or is there any particular process you follow before the big event?

Dolly: People just feel that if they are celebrities, then they will show tantrums, and give tough times. But trust me, they are just like us. They have the same feeling; they are nervous and excited just like we are. They have never given me any trouble, not one single celebrity I can pick and say that she has given me a tough time during the wedding.

Among all the celebrities that I have worked with so far, Deepika Padukone has been my favourite. And, because I have done so many events of hers’ she’s definitely been special.

I don’t actually prepare much because, for me, the moment they are doing the hair and makeup, I just sit with them and speak to them for 10 minutes, and I understand what's on their mind. And then I just replicate what they have been thinking or what they have been visualising over the years. And once I speak to them and see their hair and makeup, I immediately understand that ok this style has to be done. I don’t preplan my drape I don’t preplan anything, and my kit is always ready for everything, every last-minute stitch and every last-minute cut.

Q: Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla were the first ones to observe your unique talent? Is it true? Tell us more

Dolly: So basically, I was doing a wedding in Hyderabad where the bride’s dupatta (stole) was quite heavy. It was definitely one of the most beautiful lehengas, and the dupatta was done by Abu Sandeep. Because it was beautifully embroidered, it was a little heavy, and the bride just felt that it was not going to stay in place, and she started panicking. And I just said, 'Trust me, relax. Let me fix your dupatta, you are not going to feel the weight of it'. And after she did her hair and makeup, I fixed her dupatta, and then she went to the designer. She said, Ok, now the weight is so much less, and I’m so glad that you cut a part of the border, and he said I did nothing. And then they all looked at me and said, that 'Oh my god, this girl is magical.' I actually distributed the weight of the dupatta in such a way that she didn’t feel its weight. And that is when Sandeep Khosla chose me, and he said that she’s a star, and I think for all my brides, I would like her on all the drapes. And that’s how it just happened.

You just need to work. My thing to everyone would be that just work and be faithful towards your work. And there will be a moment when someone is going to realise how beautiful your work is, and that day will definitely come. You just need to have patience and faith in yourself.

Q - Please share five simple and easy tips and tricks to wear a saree beautifully

Dolly: The easy trick is to always iron your saree right before wearing it. Wear the right kind of underskirt, and wear your heels before wearing a saree. Use stainless steel double lock safety pins and hold all your pegs after making your plates and hold them together, that is the key to wearing a perfect saree.





