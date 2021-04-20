Here's the significance behind Queen's signature on her last note to Prince Philip

Prince Philip's funeral took place on April 17 and one small detail seemed to stand out for observers, Queen Elizabeth's handwritten note, which she placed atop her late husband's casket.

A royal expert quoted in ET explained the significance of Queen Elizabeth's special signature on the private, sealed letter.

"I think one of the most touching things in the whole of the service and there were many very poignant moments -- but certainly seeing the duke's naval cap, his ceremonial sword, that beautiful wreath of flowers, his favourite flowers, white roses and freesia, chosen by the queen that sat atop the coffin with a carefully positioned handwritten note," the expert said.

"You actually really couldn't make out much of the writing but we know it was from the Queen," she explained. "We believe that it was signed 'Lilibet' which was the duke’s name for the Queen."

"He is probably the last person to have called her Lilibet. It's not a name that anyone else uses and I think there will be great poignancy in that," the expert added. "She will never be called Lilibet again."

The couple, who got married in 1947, famously penned love letters to each other over the course of their relationship.



The service was an intimate affair with only 30 people in attendance. In attendance at the service was Prince Charles, grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall and many others. Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99, leaving behind four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.