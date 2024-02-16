Harry on father King Charles' cancer diagnosis, hopeful it could bring royal family closer

Britain's King Charles III was diagnosed with Cancer earlier this month. Soon after the palace announced that the 75-year-old monarch was suffering from unspecified cancer, his young son Prince Harry was quick to route to his homeland London to meet his ailing father.

Days after meeting his father, Prince Harry has finally broken his silence on his father Charles' cancer diagnosis.

During his recent interview with Good Morning America, the Duke of Sussex told Will Reeve, ''Look, I love my family.''

“The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Harry said that he ''Jumped on a plane'' soon after he talked to him over phone.

“I went to go and see him as soon as I could,” he shared.

When asked if Charles' illness could help in reuniting the family. To this, Harry 39, said, ''Absolutely. Yeah, I’m sure."

''Throughout all these [Invictus Games] families, I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together,” he shared.

“I think any illness, any sickness brings families together.”

Harry landed in London on Feb 6 to visit his father King Charles III after the monarch's cancer diagnosis. Meghan Markle or their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, did not accompany him.

Harry and his wife Meghan stepped from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with their son Archie. The couple welcomed their second child Lilibet in the US.

In the statement released by the palace, the type of cancer that King is suffering from has not been revealed.

The statement read: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.''