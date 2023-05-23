Gucci lingerie and diamonds! Supermodel Irina Shayk served sensual glamour at Cannes in naked dress

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk brought one of her most fabulously daring looks to Cannes red carpet on Monday. The fashionista arrived in a see-through dress, matching Gucci lingerie and lots of diamonds. Because in Marilyn Monroe's words, "Diamonds are a girl's best friend."

The 37-year-old attended the Club Zero screening at Cannes 2023. To complete the daring look, she wore black sunglasses and a bold red lip. For her footwear, she opted for strappy black heels. She later added a black blazer to the look.

Check out the photos from Cannes below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) The internet was, as usual, divided on the bold look. The comment section was filled with mixed reactions, with one fan writing, "Love the look. She is serving gorgeousness." While another wrote, "Could have been much better. You used to dress nice." And, a third comment read, "You know what’s boring, no clothes. Where did fashion go? It’s no longer daring or cutting-edge to show skin. Support a designer. Wear something."

Also read: Beyonce, Jay-Z paid $200 million in cash for their Malibu mansion: Report The runway star wore a similar look to the Miami Grand Prix a few weeks ago. She donned black underwear with a white t-shirt and a sheer net dress. She also grabbed eyeballs on the Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine) red carpet at Cannes earlier this week. Donning a Mowalola look featuring an ultra-low-waisted black skirt and an X-shaped leather top, the Russia native served a punk look. Check out the photo below!

Irina Shayk grabbed headlines in 2015 for her romance with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper. They welcomed their daughter, Lea de Seine, in March 2017. After dating each other for about four years, the two parted ways in 2019.

Earlier this week, Julia Fox broke the internet for her controversial, outrageous and conversation-starting look. Dressed in a see-through corset and a two-tiered voluminous white skirt that ballooned into a pool of fabric, Fox walked the red carpet at The Art of Elysium “Paradis” 25th Anniversary event. Read the full story here.

