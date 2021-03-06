Gigi Hadid returns to runway 6 months after giving birth, flaunts red hair

ANI
Washington DC, USA Published: Mar 06, 2021, 10.19 AM(IST)

Gigi Hadid Photograph:( Instagram )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Gigi Hadid walked in the Versace Fall-Winter 2021 Fashion Show, which aired on the company`s social media platforms on March 5

Six months after giving birth to her first child, American supermodel Gigi Hadid has finally returned to the runway, with a new hair transformation that one cannot miss!

According to E! News, Gigi Hadid had returned to the runway to walk in Versace`s latest fashion show. Fans, who missed her alluring presence at the fashion shows cannot stop gushing over the 25-year-old star. Not only she has returned to the runway but has also done a debut to red hair colour this time.

Making a fiery return to the runway, the supermodel walked in the Versace Fall-Winter 2021 Fashion Show, which aired on the company`s social media platforms on March 5, Friday (local time), reported E! News.

In her first major appearance since welcoming her first baby girl, Khai`s mom also changed her signature blonde locks to flawless red hair.

×

Since giving birth to baby Khai with her boyfriend Zayn Malik in September, Gigi has steadily returned to work. However, Gigi`s dear kinship with Donatella Versace, made her runway rebound extra special. Shortly after Khai`s birth, a source told E! News that Gigi and Zayn planned to stay at her mom Yolanda Hadid`s Pennsylvania farm for the foreseeable future.

The family of three also considers New York City a home base, and over the holiday season, Khai got to experience what Gigi described as her `first snow."E!News reported that Gigi and the former `One Direction` member Zayn, who first sparked romance rumours in 2015, reunited in late 2019 after breaking up earlier in the year.

×

In April 2020, reports surfaced that the couple was expecting their first child together-which Gigi later confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on `The Tonight Show`."Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we`re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone`s well wishes and support," she shared.

Topics

Read in App