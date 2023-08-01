Five times Mrunal Thakur aced the quintessential romantic actress vibe on screen

From TV soaps to films, Mrunal Thakur has had quite an eventful journey to stardom. On her birthday, we list a few of her filmy looks that have established her as a quintessential romantic film heroine . These films/shows not only served us some of her best looks but also showed her acting abilities:

Sita Raman:

In the time of fast-paced love affairs, Mrunal brought back the quintessential old school romance in the movie. The movie, as well as Mrunal, received so much love, making her one of the sought after actresses in the South Indian film industries. She was applauded by the critics for her performance.

Lust Stories 2:

Always seen in a girl's next door image, Mrunal in Lust Stories 2 was completely different from what we had seen earlier. Her camaraderie with her co-actors Neena Gupta and Angad Bedi was a pleasant surprise for the cinephiles. She was part of R Balki's segment in the series. With so many senior actors in the anthology, Mrunal’s performance was acclaimed.

Jersey:

It was a treat to watch Mrunal Thakur as Vidya. She was absolutely convincing as a young lover, and the wife, who wants her husband Shahid Kapoor to take up responsibilites of the home. With a limited screen presence, Mrunal managed to convince the audiences of her acting capabilities. She looked good paired opposite Shahid.

Toofan:

Mrunal was absolutely breathtaking as Dr. Ananya Prabhu, who is paired opposite Farhan Akhtar in the movie. Her character kept pulling everything together while things were falling apart and Mrunal fit into that part perfectly well. The film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Super 30: