First in history: Miss Universe pageant to have two trans women contestants

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Oct 16, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Marina and Rikkie have always used their voice to promote inclusivity in beauty pageants. The two are now first trans women to compete at Miss Universe pageant.

In a first, the Miss Universe competition will feature not one but two transgender contestants this year – Marina Machete, Miss Portugal and Rikkie Kolle, Miss Netherlands. Rikki led the change as she became the first transgender woman to win her country’s pageant and participate in the Miss Universe contest. She won the Miss Netherlands-Miss Universe title in July. Marina followed Rikkie and won the Miss Portugal-Miss Universe crown in November. 

The Miss Universe pageant will take place in El Salvador this year in November. The event will feature 90 women from around the globe who will compete for the Miss Universe crown. At the finale, current Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel will crown her successor. 

Meanwhile, Marina and Rikkie have always used their voice to promote inclusivity in beauty pageants. In a video posted to the Portuguese pageant's YouTube channel ahead of the Miss Portugal competition, Marina Machete said, “As a trans woman, I've been through many obstacles along the way, but fortunately, and especially with my family, love proved to be stronger than ignorance.”

Rikki had also posted a video before her pageant and said, "Miss Universe asked us to describe ourselves in one word. The word I'm choosing is 'victory,' because as a little boy I conquered all the things that came through my path - and look at me now, standing here as a strong, empowering and confident trans woman."

