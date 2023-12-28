Everything that made a buzz in the world of arts: Dhoomimal Gallery Director Interview

It was a great year for arts, as we got up and took notice of all the talent around us. 2023 will be remembered as the year of great exchanges and activities in the world of arts. It marked S.H. Raza’s centenary birth year, whose rise to fame is often synonymous with piqued interest in modern art in India. From modern art prices continuing to set records at auctions to people making an effort to appreciate the thought behind these art pieces, 2023 was kind to those associated with it.

As we close the year, we got talking to Uday Jain, Director of Dhoomimal Gallery on the current trends that ruled in the arts space and what the new year holds for them. While there is currently an exhibition titled “Exodus” ongoing at Dhoomimal which happens to be the oldest contemporary art gallery in India, Uday spoke about all the things he’s hopeful to happen in the year 2024.

Key Positive Changes in 2023

The year started with exhibitions and tributes for none other than S.H. Raza including ‘Raza and Contemporaries,' curated by Yashodhara Dalmiya, and a retrospective exhibition featuring over 100 works spanning six decades at the Centre Pompidou in Paris. Uday says, “This exhibition was groundbreaking for Indian art, being the first time an exhibition of a single artist was showcased at such a prominent international venue.”

Among the financially lucrative changes we saw in 2023 was that modern art prices continued to set records at auctions. “Pundoles sold a Raza piece for over 50 crores, setting a world record for Indian art. Barely a month later, an Amrita Shergill piece surpassed that record at Saffron, breaching the 60 crore mark,” he adds.

Not to forget, Delhi hosted India's first hotel art fair, Artix, at the Taj Palace Hotel in September and has already announced its second edition in March in Hyderabad. Mumbai held the inaugural edition of Art Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, drawing significant attention and attendance. Another edition is set for November 24. Additionally, Chennai celebrated an art week in December, featuring exhibitors from Delhi, Ahmedabad, and various collaborations throughout the city, attracting a large number of art enthusiasts. These art exchanges across various centers, especially around Delhi, were the highlights of 2023, and more editions are planned for 2024.

What Pulled The Art World Down in 2023

While it’s been a great year for talent, what has affected the growth is the sale of fake artwork in context with art galleries that boast of providing authentic artwork and building a platform of trust at both customer and seller levels. Uday reflects, “While the art market continues to flourish, the counterfeit art market is also growing rapidly. Although some reputed galleries and auction houses have faced challenges, they remain the safest options for collectors seeking authentic artworks. Many have fallen victim to private consultants offering deals, not realising the lack of authenticity renders such works worthless. Certification is crucial. To address this issue, Dhoomimal has introduced tamper-proof holograms that will now be affixed to all our artworks and accompanying certificates.”

Hoping For a Better Future?

Hopeful for a brighter future, Uday says, “I believe the focus should shift from a select few modern artists. This concentration often leads to an increase in fake artworks. Encouraging interest in living artists, who will likely gain prominence in the future and can currently authenticate their own works, would be a positive shift.”