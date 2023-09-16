Eno Ichikawa dies at 83: All you need to know about the Japanese Kabuki theatre actor and innovator

Eno Ichikawa was a trailblazing figure in the world of Japanese Kabuki theatre and was known for his innovative approach that captivated both younger and global audiences. Sadly, he has passed away at the age of 83. Ichikawa died after suffering heart problems on Wednesday in Tokyo, the entertainment company Shochiku Co., a major Kabuki producer, announced on Saturday.

Ichikawa, also known by his birth name Masahiko Kinoshi, was a luminary in the world of Kabuki theatre. He was celebrated for his groundbreaking concept of "Super Kabuki," which breathed new life into this traditional art form. This approach integrated contemporary music, compelling storytelling, and the revival of circus-like elements, including daring feats "flying" supported by ropes, which had faded from the Kabuki tradition over the years. Ichikawa's mantra was the "3 S's", i.e. "Speed, Story, and Spectacle."

Kabuki, a theatrical form that combines live music and dance on a revolving stage, has its roots dating back to the 17th Century Edo era and has traditionally been the domain of male performers. However, Ichikawa defied convention, portraying a wide range of characters throughout his illustrious career, from beautiful damsels to witches, samurai, and even animals.

One of Ichikawa's most remarkable contributions was the revival of the stunt known as "chunori," or "lifted into space." In this daring act, he portrayed a joyous fox receiving a small drum made from the hide of its slaughtered parents from a princess. His remarkable achievements in this art led to his inclusion in the Guinness World Records in 2000.

Regarded as "the rebel in Kabuki" by Japanese media, Ichikawa also ventured into creating new works. In 1986, he introduced "Yamato Takeru," a production based on Japanese mythology featuring a prince battling evil forces. The finale of the performance showcased the hero transforming into a magnificent white bird that soared through the theatre.

In addition to his innovative artistic contributions, Ichikawa broke tradition by collaborating with modern writers and composers. He also went against the norm by recruiting and training individuals outside of the established Kabuki families as actors, a practice that has become more commonplace today thanks to his pioneering efforts.

Ichikawa's personal life was marked by ups and downs, including a divorce from actress Yuko Hama and a period of estrangement from his son, Teruyuki Kagawa, a prominent actor in movies and TV shows. However, they later reconciled, and Kagawa followed in his father's footsteps by taking up Kabuki as Chusha Ichikawa in his 40s, defying the conventional path that most Kabuki actors follow, starting as children and inheriting the art through generations.

Ichikawa continued to perform even after suffering a stroke in 2003, with his final bow on the stage in 2013. His dedication and contributions to the world of Kabuki earned him numerous cultural awards, including recognition from both the Japanese and French governments.

Tragedy struck the Ichikawa family earlier this year when Eno's brother and fellow Kabuki actor Danshiro Ichikawa and his wife died in an apparent triple-suicide attempt. Their son, Ennosuke Ichikawa, who survived the incident, is now facing trial over the tragic deaths.

A public memorial to honour the life and contributions of Eno Ichikawa is being planned for a later date, following private family services, according to Shochiku Co. His indelible mark on the world of Kabuki will continue to inspire future generations of performers, including his grandson, Danko, who is now pursuing a career in Kabuki, pledging to uphold the family legacy and the spirit of innovation that Eno Ichikawa so cherished.

(With inputs from agencies)

