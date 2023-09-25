The Nipah virus, a zoonotic pathogen transmitted by bats, is both highly infectious and potentially fatal when contracted by humans. This virus poses a significant threat, particularly to children, given their developing immune systems and frequent close interactions with family members and caregivers.

Recognising the early symptoms of Nipah virus infection in children is of paramount importance. Timely identification, coupled with appropriate treatment and preventive measures, can effectively halt its transmission and save numerous lives.

Early symptoms of Nipah virus in children

The initial symptoms of the Nipah virus in children can be similar to other common diseases, making early detection challenging. However, parents and caregivers should be alert if a child exhibits the following symptoms:

● Fever and Headache: Fever and headache are some of the initial symptoms of Nipah virus. This fever can be persistent and the medicines given for common fevers have no effect on this fever.

● Cough and breathing difficulties: After transmission of the virus, the child may develop a persistent cough and face difficulties in breathing. This can sometimes be confused with a lung infection.

● Vomiting and seizures: Nausea and vomiting may occur as the infection progresses, and in severe cases, children may experience seizures, which can be especially worrisome.

● Muscle pain and weakness: Due to the spread of the virus, children may have muscle pain and weakness, which can make it difficult for them to move.

Treatment of Nipah virus in children

At present, there is no specific vaccine available for the Nipah virus. Children with suspected Nipah virus infection should be hospitalised to be kept under observation and given these treatments:

● Hydration: Ensure proper hydration. Have coconut water every few hours and drink plenty of fluids.

● Respiratory support: Children with breathing difficulties may require mechanical ventilation, which is meant to assist breathing.

● Isolation: Infected children should be kept in isolation so that the virus is not transmitted to others.

Meanwhile, there are ongoing efforts to develop and assess immunotherapeutic treatments, specifically monoclonal antibody therapies, for combating NiV infections. Notably, one such monoclonal antibody, m102.4, has successfully completed phase 1 clinical trials and has been administered on a compassionate use basis.

Furthermore, the antiviral drug remdesivir has demonstrated efficacy in nonhuman primates as a post-exposure prophylaxis, potentially complementing immunotherapeutic approaches. It's worth mentioning that the drug ribavirin was utilised in treating a limited number of patients during the initial Malaysian NiV outbreak, although its effectiveness in humans remains uncertain.

Nipah virus prevention in children

Measures to prevent Nipah virus infection in children are extremely important. Here are some of the main narcotics that can help reduce the risk of infection:

● Awareness: It is crucial to make the children aware of the virus, emphasising the significance of practising physical distancing and regular handwashing as essential measures to prevent the virus from spreading

● Avoid close contact: Children should avoid close contact with those with respiratory constriction symptoms, especially when they have been in contact with animals.

● Wash hands thoroughly: Advise children to wash their hands thoroughly, with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, before eating or touching their face.

Recognising the signs of the Nipah virus in children, as well as seeking prompt medical attention, is important for their well-being. Prevention measures should be strictly followed to reduce the transmission of Nipah virus in communities. Public health awareness and preparedness are critical to controlling the transmission of this deadly virus and protecting children.

(With inputs from Dr Sowmya CC, Pediatrician, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Jayanagar, Bangalore)

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The content provided on this website should not be used to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on a website.

