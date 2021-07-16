Did you know Bollywood actress Amy Jackson attended Cannes 2021? See pics

Just when we started to think that none of the Bollywood actresses, who have previously walked the red carpet at Cannes, have made an appearance at the 74th edition of Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood actress Amy Jackson surprised her with her photos. Recently, the actress posted a few pictures of her red-carpet look from the event looking ravishing as ever.



Jackson wore an off-shoulder burgundy gown for the festival and completed her look with a statement neckpiece and matching studs. Her hair was tied in a low ponytail and she kept her make-up clean and let the eye-catching outfit do the talking. Sharing pictures from her visit, Amy Jackson took to her Instagram account and wrote, “The red carpet moment. The red carpet moment.”

As per an agency report, Jackson attended the screening of Hungarian film ‘A Felesegem Tortenete’, which means ‘The Story Of My Wife’ in Hungarian Magyar.



In another post, the actress can be seen getting dressed for the occasion and captioned her BTS shot as, “Takes a bloody village.”



Amy Jackson has appeared in hit Bollywood movies like ‘Ek Deewana Tha’ and ‘Singh Is Bling’ before moving to South Indian films where she continues to enjoy success and has a loyal fan base.

