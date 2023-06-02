Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s wedding: William, Kate and Jill Biden attend the royal ceremony

The Crown Prince of Jordan is now married. Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is the heir to the throne of one of the oldest monarchies in the Middle East. On Thursday, the Prince married Rajwa Alseif in an Islamic ceremony at the Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan. The ceremony was followed by a reception at Al Husseiniya Palace which had dignitaries from the worldover in attendance, including Britain's Prince of Wales, William and Princess of Wales, Catherine. Around 1700 guests attended the royal ceremony.

Others in attendance included Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Hisako and Princess Tsuguko of Japan, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands.

Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, and elder sister Pippa Middleton attended the reception along with US first lady Jill Biden and others. Kate and William's attendance at the wedding is being termed as an important move diplomatically.

Hussein’s parents had attended the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. This isn't William's first visit to Jordan. In 2018, William, who is heir to the British throne, made an official visit to Jordan, where he spent much of his time with Hussein. Kate had spent three years of her childhood in Jordan when her father was posted there by British Airways. In 2021, William and Kate took their children on a family holiday to Jordan in 2021 and released a photograph of their visit as their family Christmas card that year.

Celebrating the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein in Jordan yesterday 🇯🇴 pic.twitter.com/ZBXRqCLhBA — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 2, 2023



About Crown Prince Al Hussein and his bride Rajwa Al Saif

Jordan's King Abdullah’s eldest son Al Hussein, 28, married Rajwa Al Saif, 29, the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif. According to reports, Rajwa comes with royal connections of her own. She was born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Her father Khalid is a member of the Subai — a prominent tribe in the Arabian Peninsula with ancient roots. He is the founder of El Seif Engineering Contracting, which has built many high-rises across the Middle East.



Rajwa's mother is related to Hussa bint Ahmed Al Sudairi, one of the wives of King Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia with whom she had seven sons and four daughters. Two of her sons became future Saudi kings, while her other sons later served as crown prince.



Rajwa studied architecture at Syracuse University in New York and also has a degree in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

