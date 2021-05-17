Australia's oldest man Dexter Kruger shares his secrets to a long life

A resident of Queensland has officially become the oldest living Australian in history, celebrating more than 111 years of life.

On Monday, Retired Roma grazier Dexter Kruger, from the small town of Roma, marked being 111 years and 124 days old.

In an interview with Australian media about the secrets to living a long life, Dexter said he eats chicken brains.

He told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation: "Chicken brains. You know, chickens have a head. And in there, there's a brain. And they are delicious little things.

"There's only one little bite."

Yep, chickens aren't known for their huge brains, that's for sure.

Kruger turned 111 years and 124 days, surpassing the milestone set by World War I veteran Jack Locket of Victoria, who died in 2002 at the age of 111 years and 123 days old.

Dexter Ronald Kruger was born on January 13, 1910, in Nundah, Brisbane then grew up with his siblings on the property Sheep Station Creek near Kilcoy.

He was a pioneer of the liveweight cattle selling system, moving a motion in 1951 as a member of the United Graziers Association to have liveweight scales installed in Cannon Hill, Queensland.

(With inputs from agencies)