6 places to celebrate Holi 2023 in New York City (NYC), event dates, timings, tickets; all you need to know

Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is a vibrant and energetic Hindu festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and the love between Lord Krishna and Radha. While it's traditionally celebrated in India, Holi has gained popularity around the world, including in New York City. Here are some of the best destinations to celebrate Holi in New York this year:

Celebrate with family programming at Waterline Square Park

For a more family-friendly event, head to Waterline Square Park on Wednesday, March 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy a colourful and vibrant dance performance inspired by Bollywood, folk, and semi-classical choreography, followed by an energetic and engaging Holi-inspired Bollywood and Bhangra dance lesson. The ceremony concludes with an Indian drummer (Dholi) playing Holi beats while attendees play with gulaal (traditional powdered colour).

Storytime & a puppet show at NYPL

The New York Public Library (NYPL) is hosting a special bilingual (Hindi and English) book reading of Kahani Rangeeli on Friday, March 10, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Author Anu Sehgal, founder of The Culture Tree, will teach one of the ancient stories of Holi and how it is celebrated. This session will be a puppet storytime, where children will get to meet Krishna, Sudama, and Radha, as puppets. Afterwards, there will be a puppet-making activity and Holi face painting.

Honour this colourful celebration at The Seaport’s Holi Festival

On Saturday, March 18th, The Seaport is partnering with The Culture Tree to host a number of Holi festivities. Kids can experience storytime and a puppet show while enjoying traditional Holi foods by Indian food expert Nisha Vedi Pawar. The festival concludes with a Bhangra dance lesson, an energetic traditional folk dance from Punjab.

Enjoy a day of Holi events at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum

The Brooklyn Children's Museum is hosting a day of fun-filled Holi-centered events on Saturday, April 1. Be sure to wear white as the main event includes heading to the park and covering yourself in different coloured powder! Keep updated on the event by checking the museum's website.

Holi In The City – NYC’s Biggest Festival of Colors Day Party

Tailgate NYC is hosting NYC's biggest Holi celebration, known as Holi in the City, on multiple dates. Join a crowd and enjoy the Festival of Colors in style with food, drinks, and amazing beats by NYC’s top entertainers. And be sure to wear white as you’ll get painted in reds, yellows, greens, and pinks as you enjoy an afternoon of messy, colour fun!

Dig into delicious Holi-inspired dishes