5 places to celebrate Holi 2023 in London, event venues, dates, timings; all you need to know

Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is a traditional Indian festival that has been celebrated for thousands of years. It is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring by throwing brightly coloured powder and water at each other, dancing, and enjoying traditional food and music. London is a vibrant and diverse city with a large Indian community, and as such, there are many opportunities to celebrate Holi with friends and family. Here are five of the best venues in London to celebrate Holi in 2023.

Venue 1: Besharam Rang Holi Party

The Besharam Rang Holi Party, organized by Bombay Funkadelic, is a large-scale outdoor event taking place in Camden. This daytime event will feature colour packets and food for sale, as well as musical entertainment from DJ Shai Guy, DJ Toons, DJ Rutvik, Dhol Players, and Bollywood dancers. This promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Holi, with tickets available for purchase through the Bombay Funkadelic website. The event takes place on March 11th from 1pm to 6pm at Haverstock School.

Venue 2: London ki Holi Festival

London ki Holi Festival is a daytime event taking place at The City Pavilion in Romford. This event features live performances from dhol players, belly dancers, and acclaimed DJs, as well as entertainment for all the family. There will be street food counters and henna available, as well as glitter artists to help you get ready for the celebrations. This promises to be a fun-filled day of music, dancing, and colour. For the family-friendly event, head to The City Pavilion in Romford on March 11th from 12pm to 7pm.

Venue 3: Magic of India Holi Colour Party

The Magic of India Holi Colour Party takes place in Swiss Cottage and is a classic celebration of the festival. There will be performances, dancing, drummers, a DJ, street food, and lots and lots of powder colour. Last year, this community event drew crowds of 2,000, and this year is expected to be just as popular. This event is free to attend, so be sure to get there early to secure a spot. This community event takes place on March 12th from 11am to 4pm at Swiss Cottage Fountain Area.

Venue 4: Holi 2023 Art Workshop (5-12 yrs)

For little Londoners wanting to celebrate Holi, expert tutor Lilly Walker is hosting an art workshop for kids. This workshop will teach kids how to make pulled string art before ending the night with dancing. This is a great opportunity for kids to learn about the cultural significance of Holi and to get creative with colours. The workshop is taking place at The Conservatoire, and tickets can be purchased through their website. The event takes place on March 18th from 5.30pm to 6.30pm at The Conservatoire.

Venue 5: Holi: The Festival of Colours