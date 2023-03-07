7 places to celebrate Holi 2023 in Dubai, event dates, timings, venues, entry fee; all you need to know

Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is one of the most vibrant festivals celebrated in India and across the world. Dubai is no exception when it comes to celebrating this joyous occasion, and in 2023, the city is all set to host several events to celebrate Holi with its residents and visitors.

From music concerts to food festivals, there is something for everyone to enjoy during the Holi festivities in Dubai. Here are some of the best Holi celebrations you can look forward to in Dubai in 2023:

RANG BARSE 2023 - 12th March

The Rang Barse Holi 2023 festival in Dubai promises to be a fun affair, with upbeat DJ music, food stalls, and performances. It's going to be fun for the whole family, and kids under five can enter for free. Tickets are available for booking on Platinumlist, and guests should note that water guns, colours, and outside food are not allowed at the concert.

Ticket prices for Rang Barse 2023 start at AED 25 for adults and AED 10 for kids. The event starts at 10:30 am and will take place at Creek Park. For more information, you can contact +971-56-868-0777.

HOLI HAI - 12th March

Holi Hai is one of the most anticipated events during the Holi festival in Dubai, offering a day of fun and festivities for the whole family. This event is set to take place at Zabeel Park, where you can enjoy music, dance, food, and lots of colours. Please note that ticket prices do not cover the entrance fee to the park.

Tickets for Holi Hai 2023 start at AED 30, and the event starts at 10:00 am. For more information, you can contact +971-50-654-9100.

COLOR BEACH PARTY 2023 - 11th March

The Color Beach Party 2023 in Dubai promises to be a star-studded affair, with a line-up of talented DJs such as DJ Paroma, DJ Aqeel, DJ Zubair, and DJ Karan. Visitors can also expect Punjabi entertainer Kaka to make an appearance. Indulge in a world of colour, music, art, and food at La Mer North Beach.

Ticket prices for the Color Beach Party 2023 start at AED 100 for a silver ticket and AED 150 for a couple's ticket. The event starts at 10:00 am, and for more information, you can contact +971-4-341-3704.

HOLI FESTIVAL OF COLOR AT JUMEIRAH GOLF ESTATES - 12th March

The Holi Festival of Colour at Jumeirah Golf Estates is the perfect way to celebrate the festival of colours in Dubai. With Indian food stalls, a DJ, and drinks, this event promises to be a memorable one. Don't forget to collect your colour packet, starting at AED 10.

Costs for the buffet at the Holi Festival of Color at Jumeirah Golf Estates start at AED 100 for adults, and children under five can enter for free. The event starts at 12:00 pm and ends at 4:00 pm. For more information, you can contact +971-4-587-7777.

Foodies can also look forward to some amazing deals at Indian restaurants in Dubai.

For instance, Dhaba Lane is offering free sweet Gujiya and Thandai shots all day for diners on March 8th. Customers can also indulge in several delicious snacks popular in India, like Panu Puri shots, Chole Bature, Malai Kulfi, and Dahi Kebabs.

Khyber, one of the best Indian restaurants in Dubai, has a Holi package with a three-course set menu for AED 170 per person (veg and non-veg).