/Lenny Kravitz reps clarify rockstar was not aboard fatal Florida jet crash

Lenny Kravitz is fine. His publicist, Carleen Donovan, confirmed that Kravitz was not aboard the private jet that crashed in Florida. Donovan termed the claims ‘untrue and incorrect’. The denial came Sunday night, November 1, as social-media users linked the 62-year-old musician to a Learjet 60 accident that killed all nine people aboard.

The aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was heading to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas when it went down in Palm Beach County, leaving 9 onboard dead.

It was claimed earlier that Kravitz was also one of those onboard the fateful flight. The speculation arose due to a Facebook screenshot attributed to a pilot. Its authenticity remained unclear, according to PEOPLE's November 2 report.

Pilot Emily Shelton says she was not involved

The circulating image purported to show Florida pilot Emily Shelton saying she expected to fly Kravitz between the same airports. The image led to confusion as some users incorrectly identified her as the pilot of the crashed aircraft, then treated the screenshot as evidence that the singer had been traveling with her.

Shelton responded on TikTok after learning that she had been linked to the accident.

"I would like to respectfully clarify I was not," she wrote and urged people to not spread misinformation. She also asked people to show respect to those who were affected in the tragedy. "My heart goes out to all those lost and affected," she added.

The speculation extended beyond posts about the flight. Screenshots shared on X appeared to show Google's Knowledge Panel incorrectly listing Kravitz as having died in West Palm Beach, Florida.

More about the Florida crash



An aircraft crashed near a roadway and mobile homes in the Greenacres area at approximately 12:50 p.m., leaving behind a crater and burning debris. Emergency crews quickly responded to the scene, and local authorities closed surrounding roads, NBC 6 South Florida reported.

Prior to the crash, air traffic control recordings captured the crew reporting icing and turbulence before declaring an emergency during a rapid descent, according to Reuters. However, these communications have not yet established the cause of the accident.