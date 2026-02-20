/Kohrra Season 2 hidden gem: The story behind Jaideep Ahlawat’s unexpected cameo

Since its launch, Kohrra Season 2 on Netflix has been met with widespread acclaim, praised for Sudip Sharma’s razor-sharp storytelling and credible performances of Mona Singh, Barun Sobti and other cast members. While fans haven’t stopped gushing over how good the series is, eagle-eyed fans also spotted an unexpected cameo. For those who have watched season 2 of Kohrra, Jaideep Ahlawat’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it came as a pleasant surprise. Now, Ahlawat has opened up about his cameo in Sudip Sharma’s show.

Jaideep Ahlawat on his cameo in Kohrra 2

In a quiet yet impactful appearance as a railway lineman, the actor’s cameo arrived completely unannounced — a subtle surprise tucked into the narrative. Even Sharma himself hadn’t anticipated the moment unfolding the way it did, calling it an unexpected delight to have his long-time collaborator step into the world of Kohrra, however briefly.

Jaideep Ahlawat shared his feelings regarding the cameo, “ Working with Sudip Bhai doesn’t even feel like work anymore, so when the opportunity arose, I just had to take it. Sudip Bhai had no clue that I would be playing the role of the Railway lineman, but my shoot schedules crossed, I discussed it with Gunjit and Diggy and thought this would be such an interesting bit. I don’t think Sudip Bhai is allowed to make a crime procedural drama without me anymore, haha! But seriously, Kohrra is a rare gem in storytelling, and I was grateful I could be a part of it somehow, even if it might be hard to catch on your first watch!”

For the unversed, Sudip Sharma and Jaideep Ahlawat have worked together in two seasons of Pataal Lok- a popular crime thriller on Amazon Prime Video.

Internet reacts to Jaideep Ahlawat’s cameo

Jaideep’s inclusion in Kohrra 2 was brief but it did raise expectations of the viewers, many of whom hoped that the actor would be a bigger part of the storyline in the coming episodes. However, that was not the case.

“Did you notice Jaideep Ahlawat’s cameo in Kohrra 2? He could have been used in a larger role,” wrote one fan.

“I saw @JaideepAhlawat in one scene in Kohrra S2 and I thought he’ll feature in upcoming scenes as well. But guy just disappeared. Why? Why Sudip Sharma??”

Fans were disappointed that Jaideep was not used for a key character in the show. “What the hell!!! @JaideepAhlawat is there for 1 min in 6 Episode of #Kohrra2 #netflix I thought sharing this would be a spoiler but...Whyy??” asked a fan.