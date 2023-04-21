Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Twitter review: Netizens hail Salman Khan's film as 'mass entertainer'

Salman Khan is back on the big screen with action, drama, and romance. Khan's most awaited movie of the year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has finally hit theatres today, and his fans couldn't be more thrilled.

The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram and also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film shows Salman as everyone's favourite Bhaijaan. He's a self-defence trainer and is living a bachelor's life with his brothers. However, he falls for a South Indian girl, Bhagyalaxmi, played by Pooja. However, Bhaijaan soon comes to know that Bhagyalaxmi's brother and the entire family have been threatened by a goon. How he protects his girlfriend's family makes up the rest of the story.

Written by Farhad Samji, Sparsh Khetarpal, and Tasha Bhambra, the film has been released in theatres, and reviews have started pouring in as eager cinemagoers watched "First Day, First Show."

So far, the majority of audience reviews that have come in are positive and have hailed the film as a mass entertainer. However, the case is different when we talk about the critics, who have mostly given Khan's Eid release a negative review.

Giving the film three stars, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''''#KBKJ is #SalmanKhan show from Scene A to Z… Rides on #Salman’s star power completely… Excellent action [interval block and finale] and foot-tapping soundtrack [lavish filming] are aces… Also, the second half is much, much better than the first.''



''Now the minusses… Waferthin plot… Screenwriting is erratic at places [first half especially], and dialogue should’ve been punch-packed too… Romantic track [Salman - #PoojaHegde] just doesn’t work.''



Check Twitter reactions here:

The action, the swag of #Salmankhan the romance the comedy and the brotherhood is literally amazing amazing! #KKBKKJ full on Mass entertaining and so messege in this movie. Till intervel 4.5/5⭐



Honest review till intervel of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan

The swag of #SalmanKhan the action, the romance and the comedy of #SiddharthNigam and #RaghavJuyal ,the acting of all actors specially our queen #ShehnaazGiII is literally fabulous and heartwarming movie. Till intervel 4/5⭐



#KisiKaBhaiKisiJaan is entertaining. Songs and BGM was good. #SalmanKhan acted superb in the movie. the movie's visuals camera work editing dialogue delivery story + screenplay everything is just perfect. ⭐⭐⭐⭐1½ (4.5/5) BLOCKBUSTER

Entry and Elephant scene aag hai bossssss🔥🔥🔥😮!!



