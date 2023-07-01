Kim Kardashian reaches DMV with glam squad to get perfect driver's license picture

On the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian turned her trip to the DMV into a glamorous affair. The reality TV show star arrived at the California DMV with her trusted glam squad, including makeup artist Ariel Tejada and hairstylist Chris Appleton, and had a full glam session ahead of, in Kim's words, the most important photo one can ever take. That's the extent the makeup mogul can go to for a perfect driver's license picture.

Kim was seen sporting her $450 Balenciaga pedicure flip-flops, a sleeveless black mock-neck top, and an oversized varsity jacket as she arrived at the location. On the episode, she also expressed her gratitude to the staff for keeping the DMV open exclusively for her photo session.

While admitting "it’s definitely crazy" to bring a light and a glam team to the DMV, Kim added, "I don’t care."

During her beauty session, the mom-of-four also got into a debate with her team about her height. Despite her license paperwork stating she's 5-foot-3, she said that she is at least half an inch taller. To which, Tejada joked Kardashian was "definitely, like, 5-foot-2".

Meanwhile, in another episode, it was seen how Kim's collaboration with luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana hasn't gone down well with her elder sister and Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian.

It all started when Kourtney accused Kim of drawing inspiration from her nuptials for her D&G collection. She also claimed that her sister Kim was feeling miserable at her wedding last year.

New episodes of The Kardashians release every Thursday on the OTT platform Hulu.

