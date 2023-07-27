Kennedy: Anurag Kashyap's film starring Sunny Leone to close 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated film Kennedy, directed by the maverick filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has been selected as the prestigious closing night film. The festival, celebrating the best of Indian cinema, will conclude with the screening of Kennedy on 20th August 2023 in Melbourne.

Kennedy had its grand world premiere at the illustrious Cannes Film Festival, and its selection as the closing night film for IFFM 2023 further solidifies its reputation as a captivating and thought-provoking cinematic masterpiece. The film has already received critical acclaim and attention for its gripping storyline and outstanding performances by the lead cast of Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat.

The closing night ceremony promises to be a star-studded affair, as it will be graced by the presence of the visionary director himself, Anurag Kashyap, who is known for pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema with his bold and unique storytelling. Alongside him, the lead cast of Kennedy, the talented Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, will also be present to share their experiences and insights into their roles in the film.

But that's not all; cinema enthusiasts and festival attendees are in for a special treat! A day ahead of the closing night, on 19th August, Anurag Kashyap and the lead cast will participate in an exclusive in-conversation session about Kennedy with a live audience.

Kennedy follows the enthralling tale of a long-thought-to-be-dead, insomniac ex-cop, who finds himself entangled in a corrupt system while seeking redemption. With its gripping narrative and powerful performances, the film promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences.

Says Anurag, “ I am delighted that Kennedy is the closing film at IFF, Melbourne. It’s the first Indian film festival we are playing in the world, and I am excited to know the response of the audience. I will be there to attend the same and gauge the response, and am sure that they’ll like the film, like the global audience who’s seen the film till now”.

Founder and Festival Director of IFFM, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, also shared her enthusiasm for the film, stating, "Anurag Kashyap is known for his groundbreaking work, and Kennedy is no exception. It is a powerful film that engages the audience from start to finish. We are proud to have 'Kennedy' as our closing night film and look forward to welcoming Anurag Kashyap and the talented cast to the festival."

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will run from 11th to 29th August, showcasing an array of outstanding Indian films across various genres and also films from the Indian subcontinent.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE