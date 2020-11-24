Katy Perry shares throwback pic as a baby, fans confuse her for her daughter Daisy

Katy Perry recently shared an adorable throwback baby pic to Instagram on Sunday, and a lot of her fans thought it was a photo of her own baby daughter, Daisy.

Ahead of her performance at the American Music Awards - where she was joined by Darius Rucker for her performance of 'Only Love' - Perry shared a heartwarming snapshot of herself as an infant getting hugged by her dad.



"Tonight’s @amas performance is for my father ♥️" Perry wrote in the caption.





However, the excited fans couldn't read the context and assumed it was a photo of her 2-month-old daughter Daisy, she shares with Orlando Bloom. In fact, even Bloom seemed confused, commenting under the photo, "It me."





"Lol I thought it was daisy I had a heart attack don't do that again lol," one user commented under the pic, while another wrote, "I just KNOW Daisy Dove looks like this and that thought makes me [cry with joy]."





While the couple is yet to reveal their baby daughter to their fans, Orlando Bloom recently opened during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and admitted that their little girl takes after her mom quite a bit.



"My little mini-me, slash mini my mom, slash mini-Katy," the actor gushed, explaining that Daisy is a mix of him, his fiancée and his mother, Sonia. "It was funny because when she first came out I was, ‘Oh it’s me, it’s a mini-me!' Then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect."

