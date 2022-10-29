Kanye West, suspended for anti-Semitic remarks, is back on Twitter as Musk takes over

A day after tech tycoon Elon Musk purchased Twitter in a $44 billion deal, rapper Kanye West's account, which had been taken down for tweeting anti-Semitic comments, appeared to be back up.

Last month, Twitter and Instagram from Meta Platforms suspended the rapper, now going by the name Ye, and they also took down some of his online content that fans had deemed anti-Semitic.

Ye, who has more than 30 million Twitter followers, has courted controversy in recent months by publicly terminating significant corporate partnerships and making outbursts against other celebrities on social media.

Musk wrote "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!" on October 8 when Ye published on the site for the first time in two years following the restriction of his Instagram account.

Musk took control of Twitter on Thursday with ruthless efficiency, sacking top executives but offering no explanation of how he plans to realise the goals he has set for the important social media company.

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla Inc. and who calls himself an ardent supporter of free expression, has set out objectives to stop the platform from turning into a forum for hatred and division.

Additionally, he stated that he will lift the suspension placed on former US President Donald Trump's account by Twitter following the attack on the US Capitol. On Friday, Trump expressed his satisfaction that Twitter was in "sane hands."

Ye made a preliminary agreement to purchase Parler, the social media site favoured by American conservatives, earlier in October.

