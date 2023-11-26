Kanye West and Chris Brown face backlash for grooving to antisemitic song

Kanye West and Chris Brown, two prominent figures in the music industry, are under fire yet again, this time for a controversial track allegedly mocking the Jewish community. The uproar ensued following a video circulating on social media showing the artists enthusiastically dancing to West's newly released song, "Vultures," featuring Ty Dolla $ign, with lyrics that have been deemed offensive.

The song's lyrics, specifically the line "How I’m anti-semitic? I just f***ed a Jewish b**ch," have sparked widespread outrage, with critics labelling the artists' actions as "disgusting" and "trash". The video, capturing the duo's apparent delight in the song's content, quickly went viral, drawing condemnation from audiences worldwide.

Jewish businesswoman Tanya Zuckerbrot expressed her dismay on X, stating, "What’s more sickening? The lyrics … Or the fact that both Kanye West and @chrisbrownofficial find it hysterical?" Her sentiments were echoed by numerous users, calling for repercussions within the music industry and advocating for the artists to face severe consequences for their actions.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori vibing to “Vultures” at a party with Ty Dolla Sign & Chris Brown



This controversy arrives as Kanye West, previously embroiled in antisemitic remarks, attempts to make a comeback with his new track, following a period of career setbacks. West's past controversies involved expressing admiration for Hitler during an appearance on Alex Jones's Infowars talk show and making derogatory comments about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

These incidents led to the termination of contracts with Adidas and Balenciaga, suspension of social media accounts, and cancellation by his agency.