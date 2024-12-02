New Delhi

Shobitha Shivanna, a popular name in the Kannada TV and film industry, was found dead at her apartment in the south Indian city of Hyderabad.

As per police, the actress had died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kondapur which falls under the Gachibowli police station area.

A case has been registered and her body has been sent to the local hospital for post-mortem, according to the police.

Her sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Kannada film industry. Fans and peers from the industry have been sharing heartfelt messages remembering the actress.

Police investigating her death

An investigation is still on to find the reason for her sudden death. The authorities are exploring all possible angles to ascertain why she would want to take her own life.

"Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna found dead in apartment. She allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kondapur, within the limits of PS Gachibowli. The police have registered a case," a police official told ANI.

Shobitha's career

She began her acting journey with the 2015 Kannada film RangiTaranga, which marked a significant milestone in her career. Shobitha built a credible name in the entertainment industry and had worked in several popular films, including Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, Ondh Kathe Hella, Jackpot, and Vandana. She was also a regular in TV serials such as Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Brahmagantu, Krishna Rukmini.

Further details regarding Shobitha's death are awaited.

Get help & support for suicide

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. You can contact local authorities and also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline. WION does not make any recommendations.