K-pop girl group TWICE sparks controversy for copying BLACKPINK Jennie's Zen look

Be it any K-pop group, comebacks are always special for fans. But, the later teaser shared by the girl group TWICE for their upcoming album has sparked anger. The video is even being compared to BLACKPINK member Jennie's album.

Did TWICE copy BLACKPINK's Jennie?

A clip was released ahead of TWICE's full-length album and the moment was teaser was dropped, netizens slammed the girl group for copying BLACKPINK Jennie. The teaser titled Blue showcased all the nine members dressed in a royal blue outfit, i.e, miniskirts, cropped tops, and heels.

Soon netizens found a similarity between Jennie's look from her solo track Zen and TWICE latest look from the teaser clip. One user wrote, "I thought I was listening to Jennie's song". Another user wrote, "Really, c'mon".

For the unversed, TWICE's fourth full-length album will be released in July this year. Their agency JYP Entertainment shared an official announcement.

All about TWICE

TWICE is a girl group that was formed by the agency JYP Entertainment in 2015. The group consists of nine members including Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. They made their debut in the same year on October 20.

They gained international recognition after their track Cheer Up topped the charts. Their other popular songs include TT, The Feels, Fancy, One Spark, More & More, Feel Special, Set Me Free and What is Love among others. The group then made their debut in Japan in 2017 under Warner Music Japan for the release of the compilation album titled Twice. The album ranked number 2 in several music charts.