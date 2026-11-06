/K-Drama Itaewon Class gets Thai adaptation, Sky Wongravee to lead cast

The popularity of Korean dramas has helped several stories travel beyond South Korea, with successful shows finding new audiences through international adaptations. One such title is Itaewon Class, the 2020 drama starring Park Seo Joon, which is now set to receive a Thai version. Titled Itaewon Class Thai Edition (working title), the upcoming adaptation will feature a new cast and introduce a significant change to one of the original story's key characters.

Who is starring in the Thai version of Itaewon Class?

Thai entertainment company GMMTV unveiled the project as part of its upcoming drama lineup at the GMMTVNEXT: GENERATION HAPPY event on November 3. The cast includes Sky Wongravee, who will play the central protagonist, alongside Film Rachanun and Nychaa Nuttanicha. Veteran actress Nok Sinjai is also part of the project and will portray the powerful chairwoman of the rival restaurant empire.

One of the most notable differences in the remake concerns Chairman Jang Dae-hee, the formidable businessman who serves as the antagonist in the original Korean series. The character will be reinterpreted as a woman in the Thai adaptation, bringing a different dynamic to the central conflict. The makers also intend to adapt the narrative to Thailand's cultural setting while retaining the personalities of the principal characters and the themes that made the original popular.

What is Itaewon Class about?

Based on the webtoon created by Kwang Jin, Itaewon Class follows a young man whose life takes a difficult turn after an encounter with a powerful restaurant business family. Determined to stand by his principles and seek justice, he sets out to establish his own restaurant business and challenge an established industry leader.

The story explores ambition, friendship, personal loss and the determination to succeed despite social and economic obstacles. Its 2020 Korean television adaptation featured Park Seo-joon as Park Sae Ro Yi, alongside Kim Da Mi, Yoo Jae Myung and Kwon Nara.

According to Kakao Entertainment, the original webtoon has accumulated more than 420 million views in South Korea and is its most widely licensed story property for international adaptations.

Itaewon Class expands its international reach

The Thai remake marks another international adaptation for the popular Korean story. Following the 2020 South Korean drama, the series was reworked for Japanese audiences as Roppongi Class in 2022. A Taiwanese adaptation, Fired Up!, premiered on HBO in July 2026.

The story has also expanded beyond television, with a Japanese musical adaptation adding to its international presence. Thailand will now become the fourth country to produce a television version of the property.

The Thai adaptation is part of a wider collaboration between South Korean production company SLL and GMMTV, as Korean entertainment properties continue to find opportunities in regional markets.