Love Alarm to Itaewon Class: Popular K-dramas adapted from Manhwas and Webtoons

These Korean copies be it Manhwas or Webtoons, it has generated engaging stories with striking visuals. Let's check out the popular K-dramas that have been adapted from them.
K-dramas adapted from Manhwas and Webtoons
Business Proposal
Based on the web novel of the same title, it tells about a love story of who meet on a blind date. But their story goes a little haywire after the male lead turns out to be the boss of the company, in which she is working. One of the highest rated K-dramas, it is available on streaming giant Netflix.
Mystic Pop-up Bar
It tells the story of a young man, with the ability to begin working for a century-old bar owner who resolves her customers' emotional troubles by entering their names. Mystic Pop-up Bar is based on the Daum webtoon Twin Tops Bar by Bae Hye-soo. It is available to watch on streaming giant Netflix.
My Roommate is a Gumiho
Based on the original webtoon of the same name, tells the story of a male Gumiho who has lived for hundreds of years to become a human being that has his fox beads taken away by a female college student in an accident. How they live together and fall in love forms the main crux of the story. It is available to watch on OTT platforms Viki and Amazon Prime Video.
Itaewon Class
Itaewon Class tells the story of an ex-con and his friends who fight to make their ambitious dreams for their street bar a reality. It is based on the webtoon of the same name. Itaewon Class is available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix.
Boys Over Flowers
Based on the Japanese manga series Boys Over Flowers, it tells the love story of a poor girl and an elite high school student, whose parents are one of the wealthiest families. How they overcome every obstacle in their journey forms the main crux of the story. It is available to watch on Viki, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
Orange Marmalade
Orange Marmalade is based on the manga of the same name. It tells the story of Jae-Min, who is a popular high school student. He falls in love with transfer student Ma-Ri. Ma-Ri though hides her true identity as a vampire. It is available to watch on OTT platform Viki.
Love Alarm
Love Alarm is based in a world where an app alerts people if someone in the vicinity likes them, Kim Jojo experiences young love while coping with personal adversities. It is based on Chon Kye-young's Daum webtoon. The web series is available on Netflix.