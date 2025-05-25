Love Alarm to Itaewon Class: Popular K-dramas adapted from Manhwas and Webtoons

(Photograph: Instagram )

My Roommate is a Gumiho

Based on the original webtoon of the same name, tells the story of a male Gumiho who has lived for hundreds of years to become a human being that has his fox beads taken away by a female college student in an accident. How they live together and fall in love forms the main crux of the story. It is available to watch on OTT platforms Viki and Amazon Prime Video.