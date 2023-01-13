Judy Blume's novel adaptation TRAILER OUT, know how to watch Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Judy Blume’s beloved novel, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is set to be release. Kelly Fremon Craig is the writer and director of the movie Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret. Her 2016 feature directorial debut was Edge of Seventeen. The movie follows the storyline of the original Judy Blume novel, which centres on Margaret Simon, a young girl of 11 years old. Sixth-grader Margaret relocates to the New Jersey suburb of Farbrook with her parents from New York City. She is the child of a Jewish father and a Christian mother and thus it was an interfaith marriage. Even though she lives in a secular environment, Margaret struggles with her relationship with religion and prays to God constantly. The story follows Margaret as she embarks on a spiritual quest, gets used to her new home, and deals with the beginnings of puberty.

Trailer of Judy Blume's novel adaptation out

Judy Blume's novel adaptation Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is finally out. The first trailer was released on Thursday.

When will this Judy Blume novel adaptation be released?

This Judy Blume novel adaptation Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret will be released on 28 April. Here is the full trailer:

Where can you watch Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret?

The movie will be released in theatres and the trailer was released on Lionsgate.

The Judy Blume novel and controversy

After it was released, Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret was included on the New York Times' list of excellent books of the year and continued acclaim for its candid depiction of childhood. The book became an instant hit. The book is frequently a target for censorship and banning due to its examination of sexual and religious subjects. Before 2018, Blume resisted allowing the book to be adapted into a movie. Then, in 2018, she gave the rights to Fremon Craig and James L. Brooks, who would produce the movie under their label Gracie Films.

Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret cast