Jubilee trailer out! Vikramaditya Motwane's period drama looks intriguing

After teasing fans with lots of intriguing posters, the makers of the forthcoming series Jubilee have finally released the first trailer of the star-studded show. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane,

the show takes you back to the golden age of Indian cinema.

The 10-episode series features a gamut of stars including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor alongside Shweta Basu Prasad, Arun Govil, Sukhmanee Lamba, Aarya Bhatta, Narottam Bain, Alok Arora and Suhani Popli in pivotal roles.

Part one, which will include the first five episodes will premiere on April 7, meanwhile, part two will release on April 14.

The intriguing trailer introduces the viewers to the captivating world of Jubilee and takes them down to the golden age of Indian cinema and the dark and hidden side of stardom. The fictional drama set in 1947 chronicles the lives of a studio boss Prosenjit, a powerful man and a producer, and his trusted aide Binod Das played by Aparshakti, who went on to become a huge star, but is still fighting with his dark past.

“When Vikram first came to me with the story, I instantly connected with the character of Srikant Roy. He is a person who lives and breathes cinema and has dedicated his life to it. As someone who has worked in the industry for four decades, I could immediately relate to that! Jubilee represents a glorious time of Indian Cinema, and as an actor I in a manner of speaking feel responsible for doing right by it. I don’t think there could’ve been a better series for me to make my OTT debut with! said Prosenjit Chatterjee

Aditi Rao Hydari opened up about the series saying, "Sumitra Kumari has been an incredibly challenging and layered character to play. She is a star, she is powerful and has the world at her feet except for that one thing that she really wants, it’s what makes her vulnerable, and eventually becomes her north star. Vikramaditya Motwane is such an amazing and sensitive director and he is completely an actor’s director. Atul Sabharwal and him have created a story that is beautiful and compelling and it is a joy and honour to be able to share this with viewers all over the world with Prime Video’s global reach.”