Jon Batiste secretly married girlfriend Suleika Jaouad a day before her bone marrow transplant

Jon Batiste is a married man. The man who took home five Grammy awards on Sunday reportedly tied the knot with his longtime partner Suleika Jaouad back in February this year.



The news of their marriage was revealed on Sunday by Jaouad during an interview with CBS show Sunday Morning. She is the best selling author of the cancer memoir 'Between Two Kingdoms'. She revealed that the couple wanted to tie the knot after she was diagnosed with leukaemia for the second time.



"We got married the day before I was admitted to the hospital to undergo my bone marrow transplant," she told the outlet.

"We have known that we wanted to get married, I think, from the first week that we started dating. That's when Jon first brought up the topic of marriage to me. So, we've had eight years," Jaouad added. "This is not, you know, a hasty decision!"



Jaouad added that her bone marrow transplant and diagnosis weren't factors when Batiste popped the question.

"He said to me, 'I just want to be very clear, I'm not proposing to you because of this diagnosis. It's taken me a year to design your ring. So, just know this timing has nothing to do with it. But what I do want you to know is that this diagnosis doesn't change anything. It just makes it all the clearer to me that I want to commit to this and for us to be together,'" Jaouad said to the news outlet. "But once we realized we had this tiny window before the bone marrow transplant, we decided to go for it."



The author revealed that a day after as she went in for bone marrow transplant, the couple were in high spirits. "We were so happy, so brimming with love and positivity from this beautiful evening that we'd had. And I really believe that that carried us through," she recalled.



At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Batiste took home five awards, including best music video and album of the year. He had earned a whopping 11 nominations at this year's Grammys.

