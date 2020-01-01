John Boyega called out for making sexist remarks about the romantic track in 'Rise Of Skywalker'

John Boyega received flak for commenting on his character's failed romantic track with skywalker Rey in the recently released 'Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalkers'.



A fan joked on Instagram that the death of his character’s romantic rival in new flick 'The Rise of Skywalker' had opened the door for Boyega’s character Finn.



“It’s not about who she kisses but who eventually lays the pipe. You are a genius,” Boyega responded.

His comment sparked off a series of tweets where fans crticised the actor of misogyny and poor taste.

“Bro you re extremly [sic] disgusting and gross also fucking disrespectful…you cannot be this jealous of adam driver dude,” Twitter user Hannha Crogmen wrote with a screen shot of Boyega’s comment, referencing the actor who plays Kylo Ren.

as a black woman im fucking ashamed that someone like you represented us in star wars

Boyega defended his comment, noting that it was a joke about fictional characters — and not Daisy Ridley, the actress who plays Rey.

“You obviously don’t know the diffrence [sic] between a fictional world and reality,” Boyega tweeted back to Crogmen.