Jimmy Kimmel feels Americans are getting more optimistic

Jimmy Kimmel Live! episode on Monday addressed the resurgence of optimism within America.

He said, “I’ll tell you something. Here in the United States, things are really looking up. There’s a new sense of optimism the likes of which [has] not been felt in quite some time.”

Jimmy Kimmel cited a new ABC poll, which says that Americans are “more hopeful about the future than they have been in 15 years.”

“Of course, the poll was conducted before we found out Elon Musk is hosting Saturday Night Live,” he added, “so we’ll see if it holds up. But 64% of Americans say they like the way things are headed.”

Jimmy Kimmel explained, “We’re also getting more amorous.”

One source of optimism for Americans is the continued easing of restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. From libraries to playgrounds, lots has opened up in America in the wake of a steep drop in active coronavirus cases.