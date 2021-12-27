Jessica Biel shares rare photos of her kids and husband Justin Timberlake on Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are usually quite private about their kids but for Christmas, Biel made an exception. Biel took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her life with Justin and her sons Silas and Phineas.



"Thankful for my guys," Biel began the caption as she wished her fans and followers on Christmas. "Merry Christmas everybody!!" she further added.



In the two photos that the actress share, the family of four can be seen taking a walk around their home with Biel carrying their youngest son Phineas who is just 16 months old. Their son Silas, 6, can be seen walking alongside his parents.

Biel and Timberlake had kept the news of their pregnancy with son Phineas to themselves until the baby was born in January. During an episode of Dax Shephard's Armchair Podcast, via EOnline, the actress had shared that they didn't intentionally keep the news a secret. "It was just COVID-19 happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left," Biel said.



Biel and Timberlake rarely share photos of their children on social media. Before the birth of Phineas, Biel had also taken to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for Justin on the occasion of Father's Day. "To the dad who not only protects and provides but most importantly, PLAYS, and puts up with all our shenanigans. And teaches and guides and comforts and accepts and respects. Being a dad can sometimes be a thankless job, but today we hope you know how important you are in our lives. We love you forever and ever and a day. Love mom and Silas," she had penned.