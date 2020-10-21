Jeff Bridges gets support from Barbra Streisand, Julianne Moore and others as he is diagnosed with cancer

On Monday, Hollywood was rocked by Jeff Bridges announcement. The veteran actor revealed on social media that he had been diagnosed with Lymphoma, a type of cancer.

Soon after the Bridges' post, several of his famous friends from Hollywood reach pout to the actor with encouraging words.

"Love you buddy," wrote his "Fabulous Baker Boys" co-star Michelle Pfeiffer in the comments on Instagram.

Actress and musician Barbra Streisand wrote, "You have such a joyful spirit that I know you will overcome this temporary blip. Sending you lots of love and light." The two had appeared together in 'The Mirror Has Twi Faces'.

Julianne Moore, who co-starred with the actor in 'The Big Lebowski,' wrote, "Oh no. Love u Jeff."

James Woods shared a message on Twitter, explaining that the actor is "absolutely loved by every person who has ever crossed his path."

"In my heart I know he’ll beat this thing, Against All Odds," wrote Woods.

"Jeff, my god, I love you," wrote Aaron Paul. "Sending you so much love and light my friend. Love to you and the family."

On Monday, Bridges took to Twitter to announce his illness. "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," referring to his 'Big Lebowski' character.

Jeff Bridges reveals he has been diagnosed with Lymphoma

"I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery," the tweet further said.