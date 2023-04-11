Japanese director Makoto Shinkai to visit India for the release of his latest movie Suzume

Makoto Shinkai, one of Japan's biggest animators, filmmaker and author is all set to visit India for the release of his latest movie, Suzume. The acclaimed Japanese director is known for his visually stunning and emotionally powerful anime films that touch upon themes such as love, loss and the impact of technology on society. Some of his most well-known works include Your Name, Weathering With You, and 5 Centimeters Per Second.

Shinkai's next, Suzume is brought to India by PVR Pictures, the motion picture arm of PVR INOX. It is set to hit theaters across India on April 21, 2023.

PVR Pictures have been instrumental in bringing Makoto Shinkai's films to Indian audiences. Their previous collaboration included the release of Weathering with You, which was a box office success in India.

The company has recognised the gap in the anime market and has taken steps to bring anime content to Indian audiences in a more accessible way. Makoto Shinkai’s exclusive visit to Mumbai will provide fans with the opportunity to interact with the director and attend exclusive screenings of the movie. The visit by Shinkai is not only a treat for anime fans but also a significant milestone in strengthening cultural ties between India and Japan.

“We are immensely delighted to host the extremely talented multifaceted artist and creative genius, Makoto Shinkai on his second visit to India. Director Makoto’s films has been able to create a new genre and a new segment of audience in India which has showered love and appreciation for his creative masterpieces. Japanese Anime is not new to India with most of us growing up watching it on television and now with its avatar on the Big Screen magnified by visually stunning effects, it is not surprising that such content not only appeals to Gen Z but also Millennials and Gen X as well. We take pride to introduce anime movies in our country in cinema for the benefit of our fans and we have seen the popularity of this fascinating genre growing steadily as their stories are relatable to Indian audiences”, said Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX.

