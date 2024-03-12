James Patterson looks back through history in new ‘Time Travel Twins’ series

James Patterson never seems to run out of ideas.

The ultra-prolific author is launching a new middle-grade series, The Time Travel Twins, about a boy and girl who witness key moments in US history, starting with the era of the Revolutionary War.

Released by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, and co-written with Tad Safran, the series begins September 9.

“I’ve always said that the hardest job with kids is to get them in the habit of reading. Like all of my children’s books, the goal of ‘The Time Travel Twins’ is for a kid to finish it and say, ‘Please, give me another book,’” Patterson said in a statement Monday.