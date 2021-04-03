James Gunn is 'grateful' after 'The Suicide Squad' red band trailer gets 150 million views

Director James Gunn is "grateful" after the red band trailer for 'The Suicide Squad' set a new record for most views of a red band trailer in a week with over 150 million views worldwide.

"I'm incredibly grateful to all of you for making this happen," Gunn says in a post on Twitter.





I just got word #TheSuicideSquad redband trailer set a new record for most views of a redband trailer in a week, with over 150 million views worldwide. I'm incredibly grateful to all of you for making this happen! THANK YOU! 🤯🙏🤯 pic.twitter.com/3bRFBDcvOV — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 2, 2021 ×

Unlike the extremely gritty and dark Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Suicide Squad takes everything from the goofy world of DC's most twisted villains, and band them together in a wild ride full of action and punchlines.

Gunn was signed on to write and direct the new `Suicide Squad` in October 2018, months after he was fired by Disney from making `Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3` for a series of old tweets that made light of rape and paedophilia, for which Gunn unreservedly apologised.

The production of the fantasy-action movie was wrapped before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, at DC FanDome virtual fan convention, the full cast of the movie was released, a slew of actors including Idris Elba, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker, John Cena, David Dastmalchian, and many others will be seen playing a seemingly new character in the film.

'The Suicide Squad' first look: Director James Gunn reveals full cast at DC FanDome,

The movie is a reboot of 2016's massive hit 'Suicide Squad' that followed the adventures of a team of DC supervillains including Harley Quinn and Rick Flag. The original film was directed by David Ayer and featured an elaborate cast of Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Viola Davis, and more.

The reboot movie also features a huge cast, including Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Sylvester Stallone also stars as King Shark, a giant, walking, talking shark.

The movie hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.