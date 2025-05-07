Popular Indian singer Pawandeep Rajan who got famous after winning singing reality TV show Indian Idol season 12 suffered serious injuries after meeting with an accident in Amroha city of Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian Idol 12 winner is now stable but he suffered a head injury, fractured both his legs and injured his right arm.

Indian Idol winner injured

He is currently being treated at a hospital in Noida after first being admitted to a government facility.

As per reports, Pawandeep fractured both his legs, suffered a head injury, and injured his right arm. The Indian Idol 12 winner has also gained consciousness and will be undergoing several surgeries in the days to come.

Hic condition is being closely monitored. He will undergo a series of sequential surgeries, his conditioning is closely monitored, and all necessary medical care is provided. There were two other people in the car when the accident took place. The other two have also suffered serious injuries.

The incident took place at 2:30 am at the Chopla Chauraha overbridge, where the singer’s car collided with a parked truck on the highway. As per initial investigations, the driver dozed off while driving and lost control of the wheel, resulting in the accident.

Pawandeep was travelling to his hometown in Uttarakhand to attend a program when the incident took place.

On the professional front, other than winning Indian Idol, Pawandeep has also won the singing reality show The Voice India, and he has also been a mentor on Superstar Singer 2.