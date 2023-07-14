Indian Film Festival of Melbourne full nominations: Check the complete list here

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced the nominations for its highly anticipated 14th edition. As the largest Indian film festival outside of Indian soil, IFFM continues to captivate audiences worldwide. This year, the festival proudly welcomes a new addition to its esteemed jury panel, the Oscar-winning Australian filmmaker Bruce Beresford, renowned for directing acclaimed films such as Driving Miss Daisy and The Contract.

IFFM is the only Indian film festival outside of the Indian soil that is backed by the government of another country and with that, IFFM stands as a remarkable celebration of Indian cinema and cultural exchange. With its finger on the pulse of the industry, the festival has embraced the changing landscape of film consumption by introducing the OTT Awards in 2021. Now in its third year, the OTT Awards will honour outstanding achievements in three categories.

The IFFM advisory committee, after meticulous consideration of hundreds of films and series from across Indian cinema, have finalised the nominations of films and series which have released between 1st June 20222 to 31st May 2023. Leading the pack in the film categories, including Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Actress, are notable productions such as Darlings, Monica O My Darling, Ponniyin Selvan, and Kantara. These films have captivated audiences with their stellar performances, engaging storytelling, and artistic excellence. The nominations reflect the diversity and richness of Indian cinema, acknowledging the blockbusters and the indie gems on the same platform.

In the OTT category, series such as Trial By Fire, Jubilee, and Delhi Crime Season 2 have garnered the highest number of nominations. These exceptional series have made a significant impact with their compelling narratives, outstanding performances, and remarkable production values. For OTT nominations, only series on platforms which are available to be streamed in the Australian market have been considered.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has consistently pushed boundaries and showcased the best of Indian cinema to a global audience. With the support of its dedicated jury and industry professionals, the festival continues to champion innovation, creativity, cultural diversity and inclusivity.

The winners of the prestigious IFFM 2023 Awards will be announced during the festival, at their annual gala night on 11th August 2023 which is set to be hosted at the iconic Hamer Hall in Melbourne, one of the world's most sophisticated concert halls.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Best Film



Bhediya – Hindi



Brahmastra – Hindi



Darlings – Hindi



Jogi – Punjabi



Kantara – Kannada



Monica, O My Darling – Hindi



Pathaan – Hindi



Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 – Tamil



Sita Ramam – Telugu

Best Indie Film



Aatma Pamphlet – Marathi



Agra – Hindi



All India Rank – Hindi



Family – Malayalam



Gulmohar – Hindi



Hadinelentu (Seventeeners) – Kannada



Joram – Hindi



Pine Cone – Hindi



The Storyteller – Hindi



Tora’s Husband – Assamese



Zwigato – Hindi

Best Director



Anant Mahadevan – The Storyteller



Anurag Kashyap – Kennedy



Ashish Avinash Bende - Aatma-Pamphlet (Autobio-Pamphlet)



Devashish Makhija – Joram



Don Palathara - Family



Kanu Behl - Agra



Mani Ratnam – Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2



Nandita Das – Zwigato



Prithvi Konanur – Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)



Rima Das – Tora’s Husband

Siddharth Anand – Pathaan



Vasan Bala – Monica, O My Darling

Best Actor (Male)



Dulquer Salmaan - Sita Ramam



Kapil Sharma - Zwigato



Manoj Bajpayee - Joram



Manoj Bajpayee - Gulmohar



Mohit Agarwal - Agra



Paresh Rawal - The Storyteller



Rajkummar Rao – Monica, O My Darling



Rishab Shetty - Kantara



Shah Rukh Khan - Pathaan



Vijay Varma - Darlings



Vikram – Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2

Best Actor (Female)



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2



Akshatha Pandavapura – Koli Esru



Alia Bhatt – Darlings



Bhumi Pednekar – Bheed



Kajol - Salaam Venky



Mrunal Thakur – Sita Ramam



Neena Gupta - Vadh



Rani Mukherjee – Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway



Sai Pallavi – Gargi



Sanya Malhotra – Kathal

Best Series

Dahaad



Delhi Crime Season 2



Farzi



Jubilee



SHE Season 2



Suzhal: The Vortex



The Broken News



Trial By Fire

Best Actor (Male) - Series



Abhay Deol – Trial By Fire



Abhishek Bachchan – Breathe - Into The Shadows Season 2



Aparshakti Khurana – Jubilee



Prosenjit Chatterjee – Jubilee



Shahid Kapoor – Farzi



Sidhant Gupta – Jubilee



Vijay Sethupathi – Farzi



Vijay Varma – Dahaad

Best Actor (Female) – Series



Rajshri Deshpande – Trial By Fire



Rasika Dugal – Delhi Crime Season 2



Shefali Shah – Delhi Crime Season 2



Shriya Pilgaonkar – The Broken News



Sriya Reddy – Suzhal: The Vortex

Tillotama Shome – Delhi Crime Season 2



Wamiqa Gabbi – Jubilee

Best Documentary



Against The Tide



Dharti Latar Re Horo - (Tortoise Under The Earth)



Fatima



Kucheye Khoshbakht (And, Towards Happy Alleys)



To Kill A Tiger



While We Watched

