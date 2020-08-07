In pics: Rana Daggubati wife-to-be Miheeka Bajaj wears her mom's wedding dress for pre-wedding ceremony

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s pre-wedding rituals have begun and their stunning pictures from the ceremony have taken the internet by storm!



Yesterday, their celebration started with the Haldi ceremony and followed by a grand mehendi event, and for one ceremony Miheeka wore her mother Bunty Bajaj wedding outfit.The bride-to-be's mother shared a glimpse of her on her Instagram, ''Baht function wearing my wedding outfit, could not stop crying my baby is all grown up,'', she captioned the image.

In the picture, Miheeka is looking gorgeous in grey and red saree, she completed her look with classic jewellery and hair left open.

'Bahubali' actor shared a glimpse from their Haldi ceremony, in which Miheeka was looking gorgeous in a bright yellow lehenga which she paired with cowrie shells jewellery while Rana complimented her in a traditional white mundu and shirt, "And life moves forward in smiles. Thank you," wrote Rana on Instagram while sharing photos.

Miheeka and Rana's wedding will take place on Saturday(8 August). The wedding will be in presence of both their families and close friends, with a guest-list restricted to 30 names and will follow the guidelines set by the government to control the spread of the virus.

