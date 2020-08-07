In pics: Rana Daggubati wife-to-be Miheeka Bajaj wears her mom's wedding dress for pre-wedding ceremony

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Aug 07, 2020, 05.32 PM(IST)

Miheeka Bajaj Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Miheeka looked gorgeous in grey and red saree as she completed her look with classic jewellery.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s pre-wedding rituals have begun and their stunning pictures from the ceremony have taken the internet by storm! 

Yesterday, their celebration started with the Haldi ceremony and followed by a grand mehendi event, and for one ceremony Miheeka wore her mother Bunty Bajaj wedding outfit.The bride-to-be's mother shared a glimpse of her on her Instagram, ''Baht function wearing my wedding outfit, could not stop crying my baby is all grown up,'', she captioned the image.  

×

In the picture, Miheeka is looking gorgeous in grey and red saree, she completed her look with classic jewellery and hair left open.  

×
×

'Bahubali' actor shared a glimpse from their Haldi ceremony, in which Miheeka was looking gorgeous in a bright yellow lehenga which she paired with cowrie shells jewellery while Rana complimented her in a traditional white mundu and shirt, "And life moves forward in smiles. Thank you," wrote Rana on Instagram while sharing photos. 

×

Miheeka and Rana's wedding will take place on Saturday(8 August). The wedding will be in presence of both their families and close friends, with a guest-list restricted to 30 names and will follow the guidelines set by the government to control the spread of the virus. 

Read our more stories: 

In pics: Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding celebrations begin

Samantha Akkineni shares a family picture from Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj's engagement ceremony

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are officially engaged, see pics of the ceremony

Who is Rana Daggubati's fiance Miheeka Bajaj?

Topics