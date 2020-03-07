In pics: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra are giving major couple goals at Isha Ambani's Holi bash

Nick Jonas celebrated his first-ever Holi along with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other B-town celebrities at the Isha Ambani' Holi bash.

Also see: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's weekend pictures will make you jealous



'Sucker' singer also shared the glimpses of the Holi bash, on his Instagram and wrote ''My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi''.

The singer donned vibrant colours. In one of the pictures, he is seen sitting beside his wife Priyanka and is looking into her eyes. He has also captured a selfie with Priyanka and Katrina Kaif.

Priyank and Nick attended the party in all traditional dress-up.

'The Sky is Pink' actor was seen wearing a white embroidered with multi-coloured neon design suit while nick was wearing a kurta and pyjama which also featured embroidery at the borders.

The star-studded bash of Isha Ambani also included Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonali Bendre, Vicky Kaushal, Diana Penty Huma Qureshi and many more.