Queen Bey is here! Beyonce and her breathtaking looks from British Vogue cover

Queen is here! Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has just announced her much-awaited seventh studio album 'Renaissance', and amid all, Queen Bey graced the cover of the July 2022 edition of British Vogue and greeted fans with her stunning looks. Apart from her singing talent, Beyonce's sense of style always grabbed everyone's attention ever since she gained popularity, and now looking at her wild, classy and strange yet poised looks, netizens are going crazy.



On Friday, the Vogue British cover shared back-to-back looks of Beyonce and in all of them, she looked breathtaking. In one poster, the Grammy-winning singer is sitting on a horse with a red dark background, wearing an extraordinary feather headpiece by Harris Reed and a fitted black dress.



The cover reads, "Beyoncé turns up the heat.''



In another one, she's looking wild as she poses on a motorcycle wearing a black leather jacket and is wearing a “Uttu” couture headpiece by Malakai.

''Beyonce is poised for her next evolution, one that promises vision, grace – and something a little bit extra. In the July 2022 issue of @BritishVogue, Edward Enninful meets a superstar, as Rafael Pavarotti captures the moment. Mirror balls, light boxes, headdresses? Of course. A horse on the dance floor? Why not. See the full story in the new issue on newsstands Tuesday 21 June, and click the link in bio to read more,'' the caption reads.

Check out all her jaw-dropping looks here:

Music superstar announced her first solo album in six years, 'Renaissance', following on the critically acclaimed 'Lemonade'. Taking to social media on Thursday, the chart-topper simply listed the words " act i Renaissance" and July 29 date in her bio. Streaming sites Spotify and Apple also posted artwork for the record.